College students weigh-in on mask and vaccine mandate

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Central Illinois college students have been told to mask up and get vaccinated this school year.

Gov. JB Pritzker enforced the mandate Aug. 26, and students and faculty must follow through. For some students, this is no problem.

“If it pushes people to get vaccinated, then we can get to not wearing masks in the classroom again and keep being in person because if we don’t do this, we’re going to get put back online,” said Bradley University student Jordan Davis.

Some students, however, are frustrated that the mandate is not being enforced.

“I quite frequently notice people that are either wearing their mask under their nose or not wearing their mask in the hallways or in the bathroom and stuff like that. It’s definitely alarming,” said Josie Smith, a Bradley University student.

However, not all Braves think the same. One student said getting the vaccine should not be mandated by the school.

“I think it’s your choice. If you don’t want the vaccine, you know, that’s your prerogative. You don’t have to follow that if you don’t want to,” said Luke Balinski.

Across the river at Illinois Central College, a member of the Student Senate said school officials are doing the best they can to protect everyone.

“I’m glad that I’m part of a school that takes those things into consideration. I’m really glad it’s going to be a big thing stepping forward with the college,” said Raena Holloway.

With COVID-19 case numbers continuing to rise, Pritzker has given no indication that the mandate will end soon.