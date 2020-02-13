Connect Transit launches interactive map showing progress on ADA bus stops

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — All Connect Transit buses are ADA compliant, but not every bus stop is.

As part of Connect Transit’s plan to have all bus stops ADA compliant by 2024, they have developed an interactive map to show you their progress. The map shows completed, scheduled and in design bus stop improvements up to 2021.

Bloomington resident Michael Rothortz is happy Connect will be accessible to everyone.

“I think it will be very useful. if you want everybody to use the buses to its fully functional services it needs to be compliant for everyone that uses it, elderly, young and whatnot,” said Rothortz

The move to keep riders more informed is part of an effort to improve bus stops through the better bus stop campaign.