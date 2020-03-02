Coronavirus in Italy causing concerns for students studying abroad with Illinois State University

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State University leaders are on high alert as the coronavirus continues to spread across the globe.

“Italy is really the main concentration at the moment simply because the situations within that country, state departments, and CDC advisories have been elevated. We’ve really seen that escalate just in the past few days,” said Director of Media Relations at ISU, Eric Jome.

On Monday they suggested students studying in Italy consider coming home.

Authorities recently confirmed 400 cases in the country.

“Letting them know they can choose to stay but the situation may go in a lot of different directions and you may have trouble traveling if you choose to stay. So students have a choice in the matter, but really trying to keep them informed so they can make the best choice they can,” said Jome.

ISU has been tracking the spread of this virus since the beginning and wants to let everyone know they’re prepared.

“We’re doing a lot of planning and not just with study abroad. Obviously we’ve been looking at that a lot lately but as we see CDC recommendations and advisories for things here in the United States we have to look at campus operations, if there was an outbreak how things could be potentially impacted, we have a large number of students here a lot of moving parts,” said Jome.

There are 116 ISU students studying abroad around the world. The Italy program is the only one leaders are currently concerned with.