Coronavirus myth hurts popular Chinese restaurants

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Fear of the coronavirus is hurting businesses in central Illinois.

The outbreak began in China and that has people staying away from Chinatowns and in Chinese restaurants. CNN reports sales are plummeting because people aren’t choosing to eat or buy Chinese products for fear they’ll catch the virus.

One neighbor said families shouldn’t lose their business because of false information. Matt Stribley said people should do more research.

“It is very small-minded for someone to believe that a restaurant who has a cuisine that is associated with a county on the other side of the planet would increase their chances of getting that virus,” Stribley said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said you can only get the virus from person-to-person contact, adding there’s no evidence to support you can get coronavirus from packaged foods.

Some restaurants have signs on the windows ensuring customers that its surfaces are disinfected daily and all their employees are clean.