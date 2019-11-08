CxT Roasting Co. opens its third and biggest location

PEORIA, Ill. — Over 100 coffee lovers turned out for the “soft” grand opening of the newest CxT Roasting Company location on Thursday.

The coffee company cut the ceremonial ribbon at 11 a.m., christening its new cafe and roastery at Keller Station near Junction City.

Tristan Popadziuk, co-owner, and head of coffee said the day has been almost a year-long process, but he and the staff are proud to be welcomed into the new area.

“We feel really loved and blessed to be here and the whole community is supporting us and watching us grow,” Popadziuk said.

He said the reaction from the community has been overwhelmingly positive and he thinks the location is ideal to bring in some new customers.

“We didn’t realize how many people live out here and it’s on their way to work, so it seems there’s a lot of people very happy we’re opening here,” Popadziuk said.

The company expanded from its location in downtown Peoria, which has been there for over three years, to a bigger site which included a cafe and bigger roasting room. Popadziuk a big reason for the expansion was due to the lack of space in the downtown locations.

He said the new location allows the company to become more than a mere coffee shop by offering clubs and even a coffee coterie to try to teach the community how to make coffee.

“Overall vision is to inform people about coffee, to educate people. Offer a variety of different classes to learn about brewing it … where coffee comes from,” Popadziuk said.

Popadziuk thanked the community and the Kim Group for their successful opening and said he can’t wait for the company to make coffee an integral part of the community.