Dick Durbin discusses budget concerns at Presidents day dinner

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria County Democrats gathered for their annual Presidents’ day dinner at the Itoo Banquet hall Monday.

This was the 22nd year Peoria County Democrats have held the event. Chairman of the Peoria County Democrats Billy Halstead said one of the main goals of the event is networking.

“I think it’s awsome that everyone can get here and kinda just network together to see what we’re doing in other areas,” Halstead said.

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Il) was the keynote speaker for the event and discussed issues including President Trump’s proposed budget. Durbin said he was worried that Trump’s proposed budget cuts to National Guard accounts to pay for the border wall will affect the 182 Air Guard unit in Peoria’s bid to purchase new planes.

“Why would we cut back on money for the air guard, so that they can have better planes to protect our nation, so the president can build his wall which I think he promised Mexico was going to pay for,” Durbin said.

Durbin said he plans to work with Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Il) and Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Il) to fight to protect the funding for the 182 Air Guard unit.

The Democratic Primary will be held on March 17 in Illinois.