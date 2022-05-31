(WMBD) — A new state law includes “Emergency Medical Dispatchers” as first responders.

Senate Bill 3127 was signed by the governor Friday, and the legislation goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. The goal was to give emergency dispatchers many of the same services and benefits as other first responders.

At the 911 call center in Pekin, dispatchers answer calls from all over Tazewell County. Interim Director Sue Vansaghi said this recognition is a long time coming.

“It means the world to everyone here. The folks that are dispatching are truly the first first responders,” Vansaghi said. “It’s like we’re being recognized for what we do. And we really do work together with all of those other emergency services.”

Vansaghi said the main perk of the new legislation is the mental health services that dispatchers will be able to access.

“They really are the first contact with the call for crucial help. So they experience some of the same things that officers, paramedics, firemen experience. So this is wonderful for dispatchers,” she said.

The job is very stressful, she said. Dispatchers need to know how to respond to all sorts of emergencies and remain calm no matter what the caller is going through.

“It can be upsetting. We’re trained really well on how to cope with those kind of calls,” Vansaghi said. “We don’t really think about it in the moment, we just do what’s expected of us.”

She also said the new legislation could open doors for training and grants.

This legislation was sponsored by State Sen. Neil Anderson (R-Andalusia) and State Rep. Dan Swanson (R-Alpha).