BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Two men are making a documentary about the demolished Peoria State Prison in Bartonville titled, “Shadows of Bartonville.”

The goal of the project is to bring the history of the asylum to the younger generations. The filmmakers said the documentary shows what happened at the hospital and what should have never happened.

The mini-doc, which is only eight minutes long, is only a teaser, and the filmmakers said they are in the process of securing funding for a full-length documentary.

According to the film’s director, the subject matter is of great interest to Central Illinoisans.