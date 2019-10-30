Survivor shares story as Domestic Violence Awareness Month ends

PEORIA, Ill.– Before Domestic Violence Awareness Month ends, one survivor shares her story to encourage others to get help.

“Things were okay in 2014 and 2015, and then the end of 2015 he started getting abusive and I just keep on throwing it under the rug,” Mary said.

The survivor that we will call “Mary” for safety purposes, said she was in an abusive relationship for more than two years before deciding to get help. Now she wants others to do the same before it’s too late.

“It’s unacceptable, you can’t be with somebody that’s going to beat on you. I mean it is real. Domestic violence can lead to death.” Mary

According to the Center for Prevention of Abuse in Peoria, it takes a survivor eight times to leave before they leave for good. Fearing for her two daughters’ safety, “Mary” finally decided she had enough.

“When he broke my leg, I felt like I couldn’t do anything. I couldn’t get up. I was afraid he was going to start hitting on my two girls. He scared my daughter to death. He was banging on the door so loud he broke my door.”

While Mary was able to get help from her abuser, every woman isn’t’ so lucky.

“One in three female homicides occur by their intimate partner. And so fear is one of the biggest reasons people don’t leave right away.” Frances Reyes, Director of Domestic Violence Family Center Services at CPA

The CFPA is open 24 a day and accepts victims of any age and gender. Its services are free and confidential.

For help leaving an abusive situation, its crisis hotline is 1(800)-559- 7233.