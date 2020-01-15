Dozens gather in the Twin Cities to rally towards U.S. and Iran Conflicts

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. — people in the Twin Cities are protesting a possible war with Iran after the U.S. and Iran exchanged attacks.

On Tuesday, dozens gathered in front of the Bloomington Center for Performing Arts to push for peace, negotiation, and de-escalation.

“By consulting with your allies and enabling the UN to try and mediate and help solve the problems which is what it’s meant to do,” said one of the organizers for Stand up for Social Justice, Julie Prandi.

Two weeks ago the U.S. sent a drone strike killing Qasem Soleimani. Iran retaliated with its own missile attack on a U.S. base in Iraq.

“Try to imagine a better world, one where we don’t live in a country that’s constantly in war and killing people just for some rich people to make more money,” said ISU Student Jake Van Wolvelvar.

The organization holds rallies on the second Tuesday of every month.

“I hope that people in the audience who see and hear about this, people who go by on the street they will at least be emboldened if they’re not so keen on war that there are a lot of people that feel the way they do,” said Prandi.