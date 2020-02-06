Local family loses home after second house fire, GoFundMe page created

MEDINA TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WMBD) – Peoria firefighters and paramedics responded Thursday morning to a mutual aid call from the Dunlap Fire Department for a Medina Township home for the second time this week.

Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Clink Kuhlman Fire said the home was considered a total loss. He said fire crews arrived at 2028 Blackberry Lane just before 6 a.m. and found the home fully engulfed in flames and were able to bring the fire under control in about 45 minutes.

The same home also caught fire Tuesday evening causing approximately $175,000 in damages. The home’s garage was deemed a total loss in Tuesday’s blaze.

A GoFundMe page was created by Ash Heeren, a family friend, showing the home belonged to a family of five. It has garnered more than than $3,000 in financial support.

Thankfully the Jennings Family were not home at the time of the fire. Family and friends are holding them up in support and love. Codee and Kimberly have three sweet boys, Liam 7, Levi and Luca who will be 4 in 2 weeks. Let’s rally around them! Thank you. Ash Heeren, GoFundMe organizer

Chief Kuhlman said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, however, Heeren said “a possible hotspot” was believed to be the cause of the second fire.

This story will be updated.