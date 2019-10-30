Early snowfall has residents rethinking trick-or-treating

PEORIA, Ill. — Central Illinois could be expecting a “white” Halloween on Thursday.

Weather experts are predicting between 1-3 inches of snowfall, which is unusual for the Peoria area as they said there’s no previous record of inches of snow on Halloween in the city.

WMBD’s Chief Meteorologist Chris Yates said the National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of Central Illinois through Wednesday morning.

“Snow showers will be possible early with temperatures in the lower 30s and upper 20s,” Yates said. “With blustery winds, wind chill values will be in the teens.”

We took to the streets of Peoria asking residents how they felt about the record-breaking early snowfall.

Although few didn’t mind, the majority said they’re not looking forward to the snowfall and may even opt out of taking their kids trick-or-treating to avoid the frigid snow.

Some parents chose to take their children to local “trunk or treating” events to give them the Halloween experience early rather on the actual day.

Yates’ full weather report detailing the snow and rainfall can be found here.