Early voting in McLean County off to a slow start, expected to pick up closer to election day

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — With the 2020 presidential primaries coming up in March early voting in McLean County has begun.

Feb. 6 was the first day and officials are saying it’s off to a slow start, but that’s nothing out of the ordinary.

“A lot of people just haven’t made up their minds for who they want to vote for yet,” said Bloomington Election Commission Executive Director, Paul Shannon.

“Often people will say, what if something happens after I’ve early voted and I’ve changed my mind or somebodies made me upset, you can’t go back and redo that and that’s why you’ll see a lot of people waiting or voting by mail,” said McLean County Clerk, Kathy Michael

Bloomington has seen 408 voters at the polls. Normal and the rest of McLean County have seen around 400.

Michael says voting in person isn’t the only way to vote, you can also vote through the mail.

“I think people like that too because they can hold those ballots until the day before the election before they mail it in as long as it’s postmarked the day of the election it will count.”

Michael says they have received 1400 mail-in requests, sending out 400. Shannon has received just under 500 ballots through the mail, in Bloomington.

Officials predicted this year’s primaries will have one of the largest voter turnouts.

“I still think we’ll be on the higher end and see a 50% turnout just how things are going politically these days,” said Michael.

“As more people drop out of the democratic side of the primaries I think you’ll see more people coming out,” said Shannon.

Voting sites are The County Clerks Office and The Bloomington Election Commission Office, both located at 115 E. Washington St. until March 16, the day before the election.

Eastland Mall, ISU Bone Student Center, and Watterson Towers will also have polls.

For the County Clerks Office schedule click here.

For the Bloomington Election Commission Offices schedule click here.

Primary Election Day in Illinois is March 17.