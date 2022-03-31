PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria community asked, and the East Bluff Community Center (EBCC) listened.

Starting April 9, the EBCC will offer a weekly, free course for anyone wishing to improve their English conversation skills.

“It’s something that by word of mouth we heard was a need,” said Kari Jones, the executive director of the EBCC.

“We knew we had enough interest to get the group going, we know that there’s a growing Hispanic population in the East Bluff,” Jones continued. “That’s one of the groups that we really want to connect with more and get them more involved in the community center.”

According to Jones, the Hispanic population is growing to about 20% of Peoria’s East Bluff neighborhood.

The course, she clarified, is not exclusive to Spanish speakers, but to anyone wishing to improve their English.

The class will be offered weekly on Saturdays at 1:30 p.m. While the class is geared toward adults, it is open to all ages.

To register for the class, call the EBCC office at (309) 839-0781 or email kari.jones@eastbluffcommunitycenter.org.

Volunteers are also welcome.