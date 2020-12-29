East Peoria Boat Club cancels 2021 Polar Ice Plunge

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The annual New Year’s Day charity, Polar Ice Plunge in East Peoria is canceled next year.

The East Peoria Boat Club canceled its fundraising event along with many others as COVID-19 cases continue to spike. This would have been the organization’s 19 Polar Ice Plunge.

Every year on New Year’s Day, dozens of families jump into the Illinois River in freezing temperatures to raise money for local organizations.

“Some of the other centers, you know our funding has helped out with food or with clothing you know a lot of these fundings really help their general programs and some of their specialty programs,” The Past President of the East Peoria Boat Club, Todd Peterson said.

Peterson said the last 18 Polar Ice Plunges have raised more than $170,000.

He said this event raises money for about 11 different central Illinois organizations every year.