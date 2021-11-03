East Peoria Fire Department conducting car seat checks, preparing parents for winter

Child safety seat in the back of the car. (Getty Images)

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local fire department is teaching parents how to accurately put their kids in a car seat.

According to Safe Kids, an organization that promotes car seat safety, 95% of car seats are installed improperly.

The East Peoria Fire Department on Washington Street has free car seat checks the first Wednesday every month from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Nationally-trained passenger safety technicians give best practice guidelines when it comes to a child and their safety.

With winter on the way, many parents place their children in the car seat with winter coats on according to OSF Children’s Hospital Program Coordinator Jordan Rahn.

Rahn said there are reasons why parents should avoid doing that.

“Your big puffy winter coat allows a lot of extra space to get in that compresses if you’re ever in an accident,” said Rahn. “What we always recommend is that you walk them out to the car with their coat on, take that coat off, put them in the car seat, and buckle them in properly.”

She said there can be up to six extra inches of space between the child and harness with a winter coat on, so instead, place a blanket over the child once they are strapped in.