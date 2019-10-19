East Peoria uses cars and candy to put on a “fang-tastic” event

EAST PEORIA, Ill. — The East Peoria Police Department is teaming with Central Illinois Cars & Coffee for a night filled with cops, cars, kids, and candy.

The two entities worked together and put on their first annual “Cops and Rodders: Trunk or Treat event Friday in the Levee District area.

The event included several flashy cars on display, a few decorated with spooky editions such as cobwebs, spiders and skeletons.

Dozens of kids, and even a few parents, were decked out in costumes going from trunk to trunk getting early Halloween candy.

Community Resource Officer Megan Taylor said she reached the auto group, which normally puts on a Friday Night Lights car show, to help put on a community event that both parents and their kids could enjoy.

“We’ve never done a trunk or treat and we were looking for something to do in the community,” Officer Taylor said. “They do Friday Night Lights once a month so that’s why we contacted the car show to see if they wanted to participate with us.”

It would seem the addition of the car show added an extra bonus as many kids seem excited by the decorated cars on display. One of the attendees, Jeremiah Brown, asked his three year old son, Abram, what his favorite part of the event was.

“Firetrucks and motorcycles,” Brown replied.

This was also the second event in the past month where East Peoria law enforcement were able to interact with community members, particularly children, after the Cops, Cars and Kids in September.

Officer Taylor said she thought the event was successful and after the seeing the joy from the community, she’s hoping to make this event a tradition.

“I think we had a pretty good turn out for the first event and we’re looking forward to hopefully having another one again next year,” Taylor said.