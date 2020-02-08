Easterseals hosts 15th annual Black and Blue Ball

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Easterseals hosted their annual Black & Blue Ball Friday at the Peoria Civic Center.

Guests dressed up in black and blue outfits and enjoyed hors d’oeuvres, drinks and music while raising money for Easterseals. It was the 15th Black & Blue ball and Easterseals hoped to raise over $2 million from the event.

Easterseals Co-Chair Mark Scott said the money they raise at the event will help thousands of children.

“We serve over 7,000 children each year at the three centers, and the funds are needed there,” Scott said.

Easterseals puts all the money raised back into the community. Easterseals Co-Chair Chris Chadwick said the money will help families in need.

“We help to provide services to children with disabilities and their families,” Chadwick said. “Many people don’t have complete insurance coverage and Medicaid does not pay completely, so the money that we raise helps to provide the funds to provide those services to those children in need.”

Easterseals has other fundraisers planned for later this year including Passage to India and the Easterseals Telethon on WMBD.

To learn more about Easterseals, and how to volunteer or donate you can visit their website.