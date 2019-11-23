EP!C hosts its first pop-up shop of the holiday season

PEORIA, Ill.– Ep!c hosted the first of five-holiday pop-up shops to benefit artists with disabilities at the Shoppes at Grand Prairie Friday.

The EP!C holiday pop-up shop is located next to Soma in the Shoppes at Grand Prairie and it’s the first year they will be holding the pop-up in a retail space.

All of the unique items sold at the pop-up were made by The EP!Casso Program. The program gives art therapy to those with special needs and helps them to create paintings, sculptures, and other decorative pieces.

The Artist will receive a commission with every purchase from the pop-up. The Director of Marketing for EP!C Ashley Schreck said shopping at the pop-up is a great way to give back to the community this holiday season.

“Every purchase helps someone with a disability this holiday season and you’re giving back to the community,” Schreck said. “Not only are you getting a one of a kind hand painted hand made gift, but you are also giving back to someone in the community who is trying to earn a paycheck.”

The Pop-up also takes commissions if you want something specially made. Recently they took commissions for the Ronald McDonald house.

“We recently made 190 pieces for the Ronald McDonald house, so they picked the types the colors the style and we implemented those,” Schreck said. “So if there is something you see in the store but it’s not quite right for you, let us know and we can get something created for you”

The Next pop-up shop will be held at 2 p.m. Dec 3 at the Shoppes at Grand Prairie. You can learn more about the pop-up here. You can also learn more about EP!C on their website.