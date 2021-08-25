Experts provide tips on keeping your dog safe from the summer heat

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In caring for pups, it is important to remember that if it is hot outside, pets are, as well. So how do we make sure they are not overheating?

Animal shelters have tips and tricks on how to keep pets safe from the heat.

“If you take them out on walks, just remember if it’s hot on the pavement for you, it’s hot for them,” said TAPS Animal Shelter’s Executive Director Holly Crotty. “Either take them on a walk before the sun comes up, or wait until the sun comes down and walk them on the grass instead of the hot pavement.”

Tom Wieser, a local pet owner, said the suggestion is usually what he does, and his dog is happier for it.

“She has her own fan that she sits in front of, so she likes that and plenty of water. I put ice cubes in her water for her,” Wieser said.

Peoria Humane Society Education Coordinator Kitty Yanko said there are specific signs owners can look for, so they know when to bring animals back inside.

“If you suspect that your dog is overheating, things you can look for would be you know, excessive panting, drooling, they might be falling over if they’re in advance stages of heat stroke or heat exhaustion,” Yanko said. “They could just be passed out entirely, so you just really want to be watching to see what they look like.”

During these hot days, make sure your dog has time to cool off too.