Families gathered to welcome local Airmen home to Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — About 30 airmen from the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria returned home Thursday.

The service members were returning from the United States Central Command area of responsibility in Southwest Asia. Dozens of family and friends were at the airport to greet their loved ones.

Senior Master Sgt. Corey Herron said it was good to be home.

“It’s a great experience being able to go over there and put all your training and skills to the test, you get to meet a lot of talented men and women, it’s a great experience but it’s good to be home,” Herron said.

Herron’s son Ethan Herron said he was so excited to have his dad back he couldn’t sleep.

“I’m super excited super happy, It was kinda hard to sleep last night because I just wanted to have him home,” Ethan Herron said.