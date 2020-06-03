Closings
Family and neighbors hold birthday parade for World War II veteran

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria residents came together to celebrate Thomas Lilly’s 98 birthday Tuesday.

The World War II veteran was born in Arkansas in 1922 and has lived on the 4000 block of North Boulevard for almost 40 years.

Lilly’s Daughter Cheryl Anthony said they wanted to find a way to celebrate their father’s birthday while still social distancing.

“Every year we celebrate his birthday but with the coronavirus, we had to find another way to do it, so we did it with an awesome parade today,” Anthony said. “Everybody showed up and sent their love.”

Dozens of community members drove by to honk and wish Lilly a happy birthday, including a truck from the Peoria Fire Department.

