‘Fargo’ is filming in Pontiac this week

PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — Lights, camera, action in Pontiac on Monday as the crew of “Fargo” stopped by the city for some filming.

“Fargo” is a comedy-drama anthology series that has aired on FX since 2014. It is based on the popular 1996 film. And plenty of people were excited to see the stars of the newest season, which includes Chris Rock, Jason Schwartzman, Jessie Buckley, Ben Whishaw, and Timothy Olyphant.

“Alright, Chris Rock, I hope I can see him,” said Pontiac resident Debbee Helander.

“That’s why I’m up here I want to see him, I guess I gotta go hang out in front of a grocery store or something,” said Linda Korrecta who also lives in Pontiac.

“A lot of the buildings here in town are really old so it gives you the feel of that era,” said resident Brenda Helander.

This isn’t the first time a film crew has been to town; Pontiac was featured in “Grandville USA” in the ’80s.

Locals are hoping their feature in Fargo will catch the eye of other productions.

“It’s just nice that somebody else thinks Pontiac can be used for something, in a movie or whatever. It’s gonna make it more viable for the future if maybe they want to do something in the future with somebody else it would be fantastic,” Helander said.

The fourth season of “Fargo” also filmed in Rogers Park, a Chicago neighborhood, this past fall. It is set in 1950s Kansas City, but producers said they chose to film in the Windy City because of its period piece-looking buildings. The season will revolve around two street gangs and is scheduled to premiere on April 19.