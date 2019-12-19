Firefighters spread holiday cheer at the Children’s Hospital

PEORIA, Ill.– Peoria Firefighters and their families spread Chrismas cheer at the Children’s Hospital of Illinois Wednesday.

Caroling For the kids has been an annual event for Peoria firefighters local 50 for the past 10 years. Local firefighters along with their friends and family walked around the hospital singing to the children and handing out stuffed animals.

Events Coordinator for Peoria Firefighters Local 50 Rick Waldron said their goal was to bring some joy to the kids.

“We try to provide a little bit of a reprieve from the day in and day out goings-on up there and just try and bring a little joy to the children up there and their family,” Waldron said.

Waldron said that they look forward to caroling every year, and that its a pleasure to give to the kids of the Children’s Hospital.

“To us, those kids are more courageous than just about anyone else,” Waldron said.

Peoria Firefighters plan to continue the tradition next year.