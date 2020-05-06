Free lawn care is being offered to COVID-19 first responders, doctors, and nurses

CLEVELAND (WMBD) — Cub Cadet and TaskEasy are teaming up to provide a free month of lawn mowing services to healthcare workers and first responders fighting COVID-19.

Doctors, nurses, paramedics, emergency medical technicians, police officers, and firefighters will be able to apply for the free lawn service. The program will provide up to two lawn mowing services per household and will accept submissions until June 30, or until funding runs out.

Cub Cadet donated $200,000 to pay TaskEasy contractors to cover the lawn care costs. Cub Cadet Vice President of Marketing Heidi Ketvertis said they were inspired by the daily sacrifices of first responders.

“Cub Cadet is inspired by the daily sacrifices made by our first responders and emergency health care professionals as they care for our communities,” Ketvertis said. “Through this simple gesture of providing lawn mowing, heroes can return home with one less task to do. We hope this service helps them and their families during a challenging time.”

TaskEasy provides lawn care services to more than 12,000 cities around the United States. TaskEasy CEO and founder Ken Davis said the thought of helping thousands of first responders motivated their teams.

“Helping thousands of first responders while providing additional work to our contractors really motivates our team,” Davis said. “This pandemic has disrupted ordinary life for every American in ways big and small. Through this partnership, Cub Cadet and TaskEasy are doing as much good as we can for those who are putting it all on the line for us.”

More information on how to apply for free lawn care or to donate to the cause can be found on Cub Cadets Website.

