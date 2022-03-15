PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Community resources are available to residents of the Greater Peoria area through Peoria Public Schools’ Wraparound Center.

The Wraparound Center inside Trewyn School, located in Peoria’s south side, will be home to a free legal workshop and community fair Saturday, March 19.

Attorney Yolanda Riley will guide participants through a workshop, covering topics including:

Expungement/Sealing,

Family Law,

Orders of Protection,

Landlord/Tenant Negotiations

Guardianship Negotiations

The center also offers free legal representation to qualifying adults.

The event is free and open to anyone affiliated with Peoria Public Schools, residents of the 61603 and 61605 area codes, and any Peoria County resident (on the topic of expungement).

To RSVP, participants are asked to call (309) 282-1919.