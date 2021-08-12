Funeral costs and cemetery pre-planning on the rise

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — COVID-19 has busied up funeral homes and the cost of funerals has risen.

Gary Deiters Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Peoria has seen a 10-15% increase in death rates in the last year and annually, there is a 4% inflation rate of funeral costs.

Gary Deiters, the owner of the funeral home, said, “Our goal, as a family-owned funeral home, is to keep that cost down and work more efficient.”

Deiters said one of his suppliers will also be implementing a 7% cost increase.

While the funeral home carries the job of organizing funerals, memorial services, completing paperwork, and helping arrange monument purchases, the cemetery focuses on other things.

“We have had a strong interest in people coming in that hadn’t been here earlier to purchase a lot or purchase a marker,” said Springdale Cemetery General Manager Mark Matuszak.

Since COVID-19 hit, more people are purchasing pre-need lots, meaning while there has not been a death in the family yet, Matuszak said they are purchasing the lot ahead of time.

This prepares families for untimely deaths, like those affected by COVID-19.

“We’ve been fortunate with FEMA, they’ve done this reimbursement for COVID deaths, and we’ve helped bring in, reimburse families like over $150,000 already,” Deiters said.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) helps those who have been affected by the virus after May 16, 2020.

Those looking to apply for funeral assistance can do so by clicking here.