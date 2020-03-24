Funeral homes adjust to new guidelines, families cancel large services

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As COVID-19 spread across the nation, area funeral homes are adjusting to new regulations.

Funeral home directors are being asked to limit gatherings to less than 10 people and loved ones are faced choosing who can say goodbye.

“Right now we are just doing the best we can to work within the means of what the federal, the state and the local authorities have giving the means to do,” Wright & Salmon Mortuary Funeral Director Tony Boyd said.

Despite funeral services being limited to immediate family, Boyd said he is still working hard to make sure final goodbyes are memorable.

“I want the public to know as a profession we are here for you guys during this time. We are going to do the best that we can with the limitations we have to serve you, to serve our families, to serve our community the best way possible with time, honor, dignity and respect as we’ve always given the Peoria community.” Tony Boyd

Boyd said more than a dozen families scheduled at his funeral have been affected. Currently, families can only have a graveside service. Mass and memorial services are pushed back until further direction from the CDC.

Boyd said he is working to meet the needs of the community through virtual services and viewings.