Gamma Phi Circus holds last practice before Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

NORMAL, Ill.– Gamma Phi Circus held their last practice in the Horton Field house before their performance at the 93 Annual Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday.

16 members of the circus will be heading to New York to participate in the parade. They will be performing with Tony, Emmy and Grammy award winner Billy Porter.

The Gamma Phi Circus will be performing in the parade for luxury fashion house Coach. Coach will debut the first luxury fashion house to participate in the Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade. Their float will be called “Rexy in the City” and will feature a glittering carnival-style reimaging of New York City.

Gamma Phi Circus President Sophie Remmert said they have been working extra hard to prepare for the parade.

“We have been doing all of this Macy’s preparation either before or after our regular practices adding in extra days of the week,” Remmert said. “Just to make sure we’re confident and one hundred percent prepared with our routine.”

Director of the Gamma Phi Circus Marcus Alouan said he was happy for the opportunity this trip will give to students.

“They do it because they love it and for the passion of it,” Alouan said. “It’s just so wonderful to see this opportunity be that payback for them.”

The fundraiser the Gamma Phi Circus started to raise the money for the trip made double their original $11,000 goal. If you would like to learn more about the Gamma Phi Circus you can go to their website.