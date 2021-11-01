Peoria battalion chief alleges car caused garage fire Monday morning

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Some Monday morning maintenance work on a vehicle led to a garage fire on NE Monroe Street in Peoria.

Peoria Fire Department Battalion Chief Aaron Meuser said at 11:30 Monday morning, a garage that caught fire was caused by a car that was being worked on by the homeowner. At the time of the fire, the homeowner was away from the vehicle.

The fire did not spread to the house, as the garage was unattached to the home.

According to a Peoria Fire Department press release, the fire caused an estimated $20,000 in damages.

The Peoria Fire Department extinguished the fire in about 10 minutes, and there were no injuries to report.