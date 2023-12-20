PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Thomas Garverick had his first day at the WMBD and WYZZ Anchor desk on Wednesday.

We sat down to have a Q&A with Thomas so he could introduce himself to Central Illinois.

Where are you from?

Thomas: I was born and raised in Columbus, Ohio. So for our viewers who know where Columbus, Ohio is, I am going to let you go ahead and draw conclusions on who my collegiate sports team is… I did my undergrad at Ohio University, hence why I am wearing the green tie for my on-air debut. So I am a proud Ohio Bobcat Alum, down in Athens, Ohio.

Can you tell us a bit about your work history in news?

Thomas: I graduated in 2020 right as COVID was starting. So basically I was looking at my options. I had a huge passion, still do, for sports anchoring and reporting, and ultimately thought ‘I am going to become a sports anchor somewhere.’ Obviously, COVID changed all that because the sports world was shut down, and no one was hiring a sports anchor, so I reevaluated my situation. I am a big believer that ‘everything happens for a reason,’ so ultimately that made me look at the news side of things.

That is what led me to my first news gig in Decatur, Ill. What brought me to Illinois was that I was a weekend morning news anchor for 18 months in Decatur. And I have since slowly migrated north.

I did that for 18 months, then I was called to step outside my comfort zone and try other things. I worked for a couple of non-profits, had a brief stop in the insurance industry and even had a stop in the education world. I have done a little bit of everything but ultimately, being in news is where I’m most passionate, so that’s what brought me back here.

What is your favorite type of story to cover?

Thomas: Being a sports guy, I love the underdog story. With news, I love heart-warming stories. I love the local interest and community outreach stories. Anything that has to do with a non-profit, anything that has to do with the local person in our community doing something amazing to inspire people around them.

I have always gravitated towards those kinds of stories because I feel like a story should do one of three things. It should make you either smile, laugh or cry. So, generally, those stories will do one of those three things. So when I get the opportunity to capture that moment for a person it is a really big honor for me.

Any part of the new job you are most excited about?

Thomas: I think for me, I love building relationships. I am definitely a networker at heart, so I think for our viewers who will see this feel free to reach out to me via email, or you can find me on Facebook and message me there. I love to just get to know people, connect with them and hear their stories.

That’s what motivates me to do my job every day, is to hear those kinds of stories and pitch them at a news meeting and make something happen. Definitely excited to get to know both the Bloomington and Peoria communities better.