PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — UnityPoint Health of Central Illinois hosted a hiring event Tuesday, looking to fill positions of all kinds to ease the hospital’s worker shortage.

A nurse manager for UnityPoint, Kristina Edinger, said they were looking for a wide range of applicants to fill ancillary positions. Some positions, she said, could be as needed with no prior experience necessary, but others are full-time and may require certification.

At the Proctor Professional Building, applicants could walk in and get an interview on the spot.

The effort to recruit extra sets of hands has been ongoing, Edinger said.

“It has been a struggle over the last couple of years, but it’s something that we’re getting a grip on,” she said. “Just like the rest of the world, finding people wanting to work has been hard.”

In an effort to incentivize applicants, UnityPoint also added sign-on bonuses to ancillary positions.

“Full-time CNAs coming into the hospital setting do qualify for up to a $3,000 sign-on bonus,” she said. “We are doing other things as well with retention bonuses for our nurses and current employees.”

While the hiring initiatives have brought new bodies to the UnityPoint workforce, she said, the efforts are still full speed ahead.

“We need to get out there and continue getting more engaged within the community, and letting people know all the different ways that they can get started with us,” she said.

“Getting people in the door, even before they’re certified or have any sort of degrees… career growth with them, professional development, is some of the areas that we really work on,” she continued.