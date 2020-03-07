Gimme Shelter event raises money and awareness to combat homelessness

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Phoenix Community Development Services hosted Gimme Shelter A night to End Homelessness Friday outside the Peoria Civic Center.

The event asked participants to raise $1000 for the “privilege” of spending the night outside in a cardboard box from 6 P.M. to 6 A.M.

The event helped raise awareness of the plight of those who have nowhere to call home and provide an opportunity to learn more about homelessness.

Ashley and McKenna Solberg have been attending the event for the last three years as a mother-daughter outing. Ashley said they learn something new every year.

“We learn stuff every single year,” Solberg said. “We learned the first year when she was nine that the average age for homelessness is nine years old, so that was really hard for her to see.”

The fundraising goal for the event was $125,000. Proceeds from the event will go towards Phoenix Community Development Services’ efforts to end homelessness in the community.

Director of Development for Phoenix Community Development Services Kristen Berchtold said that they still have a ways to go before they reach their goal.

“We were over $60,000 last I checked, so we still have a ways to go,” Berchtold said.

They will be accepting online donations through the end of the month. More information about Phoenix Community Development Services can be found on their website.