Girl Scouts Present Flag to honor Veterans

PEORIA, Ill,– Girl Scouts from Central Illinois Girl Troop 4856 presented an American flag they made to veterans at Veterans Haven Thursday.

Last week Brownies and Daisies spent their meeting cutting, gluing and linking hundreds of red, white and blue paper rings together to create an American flag. This week they were able to show off their work.

One of the veterans present, James Blair, said the event brought some joy to his life.

“It was fantastic,” Blair said. “I can’t believe little kids could make something like that and put all their heart into it.”

After presenting the flag, the party continued with dessert and several rounds of Bingo. Program Manager of Veterans Haven Marcola Owen said she really appreciated the event.

“We love it when people from the community come,” Owens said. “It shows the veterans that they’re appreciated not just on Veterans Day but every day.”

If you want to learn more about Veterans’ Haven Adult Living Center you can visit the Phoenix Community Development website.