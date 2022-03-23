PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — ImpactLife is offering a chance to give in more ways than one. Give blood and help the community, plant a tree, and help reforestation efforts.

From March 21 and ending May 15, anyone who donates blood will have a tree planted in their name by the National Forest Foundation.

“Each blood donation is an investment in healthy communities. Planting trees does the same for our national forests,” Emily Roebuck, Manager of Donor Programs and Communications at ImpactLife, said in a statement. “With the Give Back & Go Green campaign, we’re excited to provide another way our donors can change the world to ensure healthy, happy communities for generations to come.”

In addition, donors will also receive a voucher for a $10 gift card.

To schedule an appointment for donation, please call (800) 747-5401, or schedule online at www.bloodcenter.org.

More information regarding the “Give Back & Go Green” promotion can be found on the ImpactLife website.