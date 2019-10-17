Goodwill Reception of Honor awards local heroes supporting veterans

PEORIA, Ill.– Goodwill Industries of Central Illinois celebrated local heroes at its annual Reception of Honor Monday

The Reception of Honor is held to recognize outstanding veterans, active military personnel and the people and organizations that support them.

The Washburn American Legion Auxiliary Unit 661 won this years Business/Association Patriot award. Johanna Wangner won this years Citizen Patriot award. Michael Gilmore won this years Veterans Patriot award. Senior Master Sergeant James Hall won this years Military patriot award and the 2019 General Wayne A. Downing award.

Goodwill works hard to help Central Illinois with veteran services including job fairs and the General Wayne A. Downing Home for Veterans. President & CEO of Goodwill Industries of Central Illinois Don Johnson is excited to continue to support veterans.

“It’s a very special population to us, it’s Goodwill’s commitment back to the community to support not just employment and our GoodGuides mentoring but also veterans services,” Johnson Said.

The Reception of Honor was the first event of Goodwill’s Patriot Weekend. It will continue Saturday with the 11th annual Stand Down for Homeless Veterans.