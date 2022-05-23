PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Looking for a night out? The Peoria area is full of local, family-owned small businesses, serving some delectable cuisines.

According to Yelp, these restaurants were rated so highly that they made the top 10 best restaurants in Peoria:

10. Social Taco

Located at 900 Riverside Dr. in East Peoria, Social Taco opened just a few weeks ago. Already, the new taco shop has four stars on Yelp and 4.9 stars on Facebook.

9. Chef Moussa

Out of 174 Yelp reviews, Chef Moussa earned itself a whopping five stars. The Lebanese restaurant is family-owned and perfect for families, with its casual setting. The owner of Chef Moussa proclaimed on Yelp that everything is handmade. Reviewers praised the large portions, friendly service, and well-executed flavors.

Chef Moussa is located at 201 E. Lake Ave. in Peoria.

8. Obed & Isaac’s Microbrewery and Eatery

What better to do in an 1889 church in Downtown Peoria than enjoy some craft beer? Obed & Isaacs has you covered. Outside the church is an outdoor patio and beer garden. The atmosphere is fun and family-friendly.

Located at 321 NE Madison Ave. in Peoria, the restaurant serves what the owner calls “upscale pub fare with a twist.”

More local history about the old church can be found here.

7. The Blue Duck Barbecue Tavern

Nothing says summer like fresh barbecue on Peoria’s riverfront. The Blue Duck has that and more at 212 SW. Water St. According to the restaurant’s website, its name is inspired by a scene from the classic film, “Billy Madison.”

Yelp reviewers praised the well-priced cocktails and smoked meat dishes.

6. Hearth

Hearth in Peoria Heights has an expansive selection of wines and whiskeys. Owner Hugh Higgins, according to the restaurant’s website, said they use local farmers for ingredients whenever possible.

The upscale American restaurant, located at 4604 N. Prospect Rd. in the Heights, has 4.5 stars on Yelp and 4.9 stars on Facebook.

5. Connected Restaurant

Reviewers raved over the service at Connected, located at 3218 N. Dried Ln. in Peoria. The ambiance makes the upscale Italian/American restaurant stand out, and many reviewers said the formal restaurant was an ideal date destination.

4. 2 Chez

Yelp reviewers claimed 2 Chez has something that is often hard to come by: consistency. Many said they can rely on the New American restaurant for good food and service.

Located at 7815 N. Knoxville Ave. in Peoria, the family-owned restaurant serves what the owners call classic, old world flavors with a twist.

3. Thyme Kitchen and Craft Beer

With over 300 Yelp reviews, Thyme has become a staple of Peoria’s Warehouse District. Located at 736 SW. Washington St., Thyme offers a unique menu, 40 craft beers, and over 250 bourbons.

The brain behind Thyme, Travis Mohlenbrink, is also the pioneer of other Peoria restaurants like Sugar Wood Fired Bistro, Cayenne, and Cracked Pepper.

2. The Publik House

Another Peoria Heights small business makes the list! The Publik House, located at 4614 N. Prospect Rd., offers a London gastropub vibe. The small, cozy space opens up in the summer with outdoor dining, and many Yelp reviewers raved over the unique loaded french fry options.

Last but not least! Drumroll Please!

1. One World

With upwards of 600 Yelp reviews, One World takes the cake in the number one spot! Located at 1245 W. Main St. in Peoria, One World is known for its drink specials and expansive. The Eid brothers opened the restaurant in 1993, and since then, it has become a mainstay in Peoria. The menu offers vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options. Artwork from local artists is often on display, and customers pack the restaurant no matter what time of day.

What are your favorite Peoria restaurants? Reach out to WMBD’s Annie Kate on Twitter or Facebook and let her know your recommendations for a meal out!