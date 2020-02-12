Grant brings the Big Read program to The Chillicothe Public Library

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — The Chillicothe Public Library will be hosting events featuring Mexican Culture as part of the National Endowment of the Arts Big Read program through March.

The Chillicothe Public Library received a National Endowment for the Arts grant to help Chillicothe participate in the Big Read program. The Big Read program showcases books to help broaden a reader’s understanding of the world and helps them reflect on different voices and perspectives.

The Chillicothe Public Library will be showcasing “Into the Beautiful North” by Luis Alberto Urrea. Free copies of the book will be available in both English and Spanish at the Chillicothe Public Library while supplies last.

Programing Librarian Catherine Barnett said she hopes the events will build bridges of understanding in the community.

” I think that reading is a very powerful way of eroding barriers between people and promoting awareness and appreciation for different perspectives,” Barnett said.

The official kick-off for the Big Read program will be 6:00 p.m. Feb 20 at Illinois Valley Central High School. The final event will be a book signing with the author 6:30 p.m. March 31.

For the complete schedule of events, you can go to the Chillicothe Public Library website or Facebook page.