Gregg Florist owner plans to retire after 44 years

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — After nearly four-and-a-half decades of serving the community, a floral shop owner is ready to retire with the hope of getting more involved in Central Illinois.

Gregg Florist, located at 1015 E. War Memorial Dr. in Peoria Heights, was opened in the mid-60s by Charles and Maurine Gregg. In 1978, the Greggs were unsure of how to handle the blossoming business and decided to sell the shop to Dan Callahan.

After decades of owning the shop, Callahan said his priorities have changed in recent years. He said after he retires, he wants to spend more time with his family and connect with his community.

As an avid volunteer, Callahan regularly participates in his passion project, the Western Avenue Greenway Project. Volunteers clean up dead plants and weeds on Western Avenue in Peoria.

Callahan wants to sell the business before he retires, but has not had any takers, and is hoping a buyer turns up soon. Until then, he is enjoying his last six weeks owning the shop.

“We just encourage people to take advantage of the beauty that’s in here, take another gander at what we have. We’ve got a sale going on as part of this with 50% off a lot of things, so it’s a highly motivating time to pay a visit,” said Callahan.

In honor of the years spent working at Gregg Florist, Callahan is holding a 50% off sale for certain items in the store for the next six weeks before the store closes.