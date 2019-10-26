Halloween arrived early at the Peoria Police department for annual Trick or Treat with police event

PEORIA, Ill.– Many familys gathered for the fifth annual Trick or Treat with Peoria Police event Friday.

Peoria police decorated their offices and welcomed community members to dress up and trick or treat around the station.

After trick or treating families were welcome to take a close look at police vehicles and enjoy a petting zoo.

Public Information Officer Amy Dotson said as a mom she considers weekend events like this awesome.

“I love the fact that it’s indoors and you can take the kids indoors. so it doesn’t matter what the weather is or what their costume is, you don’t have to worry about that,” Dotson said.

Dotson said they plan to continue hosting the annual event next year.