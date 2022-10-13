BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The first of many spooky events in Bloomington starts Friday. Is your costume ready? Check out this list to see all the places in Bloomington you can find fun and frights this Halloween season.

Get your Halloween spirit in gear with the Bloomington Parks & Recreation’s FREE Classic Cars & Candy Bars event held Friday, Oct. 14 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Miller Park. Costumes are encouraged, and canned goods will be accepted for local food banks. The event is weather-dependent so be sure to check the event page for updates.

The Miller Park Zoo Spooktacular event kicks off Saturday, Oct. 22 from 5 to 8 p.m. and concludes Sunday, Oct. 23 from noon to 3 p.m. Spooky decorations will lead you to the carousel, craft stations, games, vendors, face painting, and a hayride for any age 3 and up. Price for entry on Saturday night is $3 for members and $8 for non-members and Sunday is regular admission pricing. Hayride tickets are $3 each. Check out more on the zoo’s event page.

The spirit of Halloween continues as the Bloomington Ice Center gets a spooky makeover for the Freaky Friday Night Open Skate, happening Friday, Oct. 28 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Admission is $6 each, and guests will receive a glow necklace for skating in the dark. Costumes are encouraged! There will also be door prizes, candy, and music. For more information, call 309-434-2737.

Finally, the City of Bloomington’s official trick or treating hours will be Monday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.