NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Normal has put together a list of events between now and Halloween so that all residents can enjoy a good and spooky month.

Movie lovers can catch all their Halloween and horror favorites at the Normal Theater’s spooky movie showings throughout October, including “Hocus Pocus,” “Beetlejuice,” “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” and more. Check out their website to tickets and showtimes.

Participating Uptown Normal businesses will host Witches Night Out on Thursday, Oct. 20 beginning at 5 p.m. The dress-up shopping event is free to attend.

The Haunted Trail at Constitution Trail will offer two options: the not-so-scary version is open from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 20-22, and the scary version runs 6:30-9 p.m. Oct 27-28. Admission is $3 per person, cash only. During the not-so-scary weekend, canned food donations will count towards free admission. Learn more at Normal’s Parks and Recreation Department website.

The town of Normal will host its annual trick-or-treating extravaganza Treat Fest on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 5-6:30 p.m. The event in Uptown is family-friendly, free, and open to all ages. Find details here.

On Friday, Oct. 28, families can experience Halloween Hoopla at the Children’s Discovery Museum from 6-8 p.m. Dressing up is encouraged for this trick-or-treating event, featuring spooky science and themed games and activities. Admission ranges from $11-16. Learn more at the museum’s website.

Normal Public Library has its own schedule of Halloween events, including Hallow-Tween, Halloween Story Hour, and a Teen After-Hours Halloween Party. Learn more about when and where to find these events at Normal Public Library’s website.

Official trick-or-treating hours on Halloween are set for 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 31. Normal encourages trick-or-treaters to dress for the weather, carry a flashlight, and only approach homes that have their lights on.