PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Looking for something to put you in the spooky mood as Halloween approaches? Look no further than this list of scarily fun events in Peoria and the surrounding area.

The Haunted Peoria Tour with the Peoria Historical Society kicks off on Oct. 7. The spooky tour will lead visitors through the dark side of town, including curses, graves, legends, and spooky sightings. Tour times and tickets can be found on Peoria Historical Society’s website.

Howl-Zoo-Ween opens up the next weekend, Oct. 13-15. Ghosts and ghouls are invited to Peoria Zoo for a trick or treat trail, bounce houses, a fall market, and so much more. Tickets for this family-friendly event are available online or at the zoo gift shop. Note: Oct. 13’s event is reserved for Peoria Zoo Members only.

Wizards, witches, and any other Peorians can attend Wand-Lore and Wand Making at the Luthy Botanical Garden on Oct. 15 at 10 a.m. For $12, attendees will explore wand-making and magical plants before being paired with their own wands. This event is limited to 15 participants, ages 6-15. Purchase tickets here.

Later on Oct. 15, check out the Spooktacular Craft and Vendor Market in East Peoria from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The market features local crafters, vendors, and locally-owned businesses. Get the details here.

The Witches Walk on Oct. 21 will have movies, concessions, and other fun as families can trick-or-treat in Fon du Lac Farm Park in East Peoria. Tickets are $3.50-$5 for this 2-hour evening event. Learn more here.

Attend a 21+ night of boos and booze at Carn-Evil in Peoria on Oct. 20. The event at Lakeview Park includes heavy hors d’oeuvres, signature cocktails, Parks on Tap, a classic Halloween movie on the big screen, and a spooktacular hayrack ride. Tickets can be purchased online for $50 each.

Lakeview Park After Dark takes drivers down a family-friendly vintage All Hallows Eve experience filled with ghosts, jack-o-lanterns and witches. Admission is $15 per vehicle at the entrance to experience this guided adventure, which runs Oct 21 and 22. Check out more details on Peoria Parks’ website.

Get all dressed up and bring your A game for a night of Music Trivia and Costumes at the Pekin Country Club on Oct. 22. The event runs from 6-9 p.m. Learn more here.

See The Rocky Horror Picture Show performed by the Peoria Players at midnight Oct. 28-29. The actors will perform onstage while the movie plays behind them. Doors open at 11:30 p.m. each night. Purchase tickets here and be sure to check out the list of approved props to bring.

That same weekend, join the fun at the 2022 Halloween Extravaganza at the Villas of Holly Brook in Pekin. On Friday night, bring a lawn chair and blankets to watch “Casper” at sundown. On Saturday, the fun starts at 2:00 p.m. with raffles, a bounce house, face painting, food, music, crafts, and more. Learn more here.

Get your running shoes on for the Ghost Chase Race at Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe on Oct. 29 at 9:00 a.m. The race benefits the Illinois Valley Central School district Band Programs and consists of a 5K run and 1 Mile fun walk. Register here.

If you’d prefer a spookier run, the Screaming Pumpkin race through Springdale Cemetery starts at 6 p.m. the same day. Runners can run or walk through the 2 mile walk, 6.55 mile run, half marathon, full marathon, or full marathon relay. Register here for the run to benefit the Yellow Bear Foundation.

Finally, dance the Monster Mash at the Halloween Dance hosted by the Heart of Illinois Special Recreation Association on Oct. 29 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Ages 15-99 are welcome and costumes are highly encouraged for this event full of snacks, drinks, and dancing. Learn more here.