Harrison Community Learning Center hosts Hispanic Heritage Month parents’ night

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Harrison Community Learning Center hosted a parents’ night for Hispanic Heritage Month Thursday.

During the event, students showcased displays and presentations on prominent Hispanic athletes, artists, and historical figures.

Anna Rose, director for multicultural and bilingual programs for Peoria Public Schools, said the event represented students from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, and Puerto Rico.

Rose said students started learning about Hispanic Heritage starting on Sept. 16, and classes all focused on different topics. Rose said one of the event’s goals was to help students have pride in their culture.

“To be proud of where they came from, and to learn the history of their culture,” Rose said. “And also to expose other students in the classroom to be able to learn more from each other and be more diverse.”

Rose said that due to COVID-19 the event was held outside this year, and meals were packed to go.

Rose said this was the first of several upcoming cultural events, and that Lincoln School plans to have an event in December that will focus on the different cultures of the students there.