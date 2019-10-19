Haunted Infirmary drawing crowds in Bartonville

BARTONVILLE, Ill.– Limestone JFL and Doom Industry is hosting their annual Haunted Infirmary every Friday and Saturday in October.

Crowds lined up to brave their way through rooms of unique scares including some creepy dolls, clowns and ghosts.

Greg Mcdowll president of Limestone JFL encourages anyone who wants a fright to come down and experience the Infirmary for themselves.

“Everyone does a really good job on the inside and the outside, so if you really like a good scare, come on up here,” Mcdowll Said.

After visiting the Haunted Infirmary guests can also visit the Peoria State Hospital Museum to learn more about the history and myths surrounding the old hospital.

All funds from the event support Limestone JFL program and the Peoria State Hospital Museum.