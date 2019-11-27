Hockey is heading back to Bloomington-Normal with Federal Prospects Hockey League

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Hockey fans in Bloomington-Normal have another reason to celebrate this holiday season. There’s a new hockey team coming to town.

The unnamed team will join the federal prospects hockey league for the 2020-21 season.

“I think this will be fast, exciting, fun hockey,” said Lynn Cannon who is the Executive Director at Grossinger Motors Arena.

Set to play out of Grossinger Motors Arena, the team has a multi-year lease and is expected to play in 28-30 home games, according to the team owner Barry Soskin.

Cannon says Soskin, who owns four other teams in the league knows how to keep the community engaged in the sport.

“He knows that the brand of hockey has to be fun and exciting for the fans to really grab hold of it and make it their own,” said Cannon.

Soskin is also reaching out to the community to help name the team in a contest. Cannon says the FPHL is geared more towards new college graduates.

“Those kids who aren’t necessarily drafted immediately, but hoping to get to that next level,” said Cannon

Two regular-season games will be held at the arena on Jan. 3 and Jan. 4 between two teams that are already in the league. Tickets will go on sale next week.

Bloomington has been without a hockey team since the Flying Aces ended their season in 2018-19.