PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Soderstrom Castle in Peoria showed off its holiday spirit to WMBD on Thursday.

Lights, ornaments, local madrigal groups, and a Rolan Johnson artwork exhibition will be at the historic building thanks to a partnership between Peoria Heights Chamber of Commerce and Soderstrom Castle.

For Dr. Soderstrom, the castle belongs to the community as much as him.

“It’s become much more of a landmark than I ever anticipated,” said Soderstrom.

He continued, “When I bought the place, I loved it and I wanted people to share it.”

The holiday open house will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Dec. 1, 2, 9, 10, 17 and

20 with tickets going for $20.

All proceeds benefit the Sisters of St. Francis of the Immaculate Conception who are also selling “And Love for Us All” ornaments Dec. 1 and Dec. 9.

Parking will be at Country Club of Peoria Golf Course next door.