PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Firearms replaced traffic crashes as the leading cause of death in children and adolescents in 2020, according to a letter in The New England Journal of Medicine.

COVID-19 deaths, on the other hand, accounted for 0.2 deaths per 100,000 children. However, the data, taken from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also showed a spike in drug overdoses and poisonings in people aged 1-19.

The letter, written by Jason Goldstick, Ph.D. of the University of Michigan, and two others, stated, “the increasing firearm-related mortality reflects a longer-term trend and shows that we continue to fail to protect our youth from a preventable cause of death.”

So, how can we protect the youth from gun violence?

While data for 2021 is not yet fully clear, these striking findings resound in the Peoria community. This follows one of Peoria’s deadliest years, with 34 homicides in the city in 2021.

The data includes suicide, homicide, accidental, and undetermined. However, the letter also stated, “firearm homicides disproportionately affect younger people in the United States.”

Yolanda Wallace has helped families who lost loved ones to tragedy after losing her son to gun violence many years ago. She is the founder of the Jon Buckley Memorial Garden and works to be an active member in the community to support victims of tragedies.

“I want our kids to value life,” Wallace said. “We want them to grow up to be strong, and they are our future.”

She said there are “too many kids who are dying too fast,” a pain she knows all too well.

Mass media, Wallace said, is glorifying violence. She said she believes the music kids listen to is full of language about doing drugs and killing, and she thinks this has a negative impact on the younger generations.

“There are just lots of things that are going on with the media that’s really changing our kids. But at the same time, just getting around the table, even at dinnertime, and having those family talks is still vital to the growth of our community,” she said.

Wallace said it takes a village to raise a child, but it also takes a village to save a child.

In Peoria’s south side, Irene Lewis-Wimbley, director of the Southside Community Center, shared many of Wallace’s sentiments.

“If a child does not feel the warmth of its community, it will burn it down to feel its warmth,” Lewis-Wimbley said, quoting an African proverb.

“Apparently, you can’t get a rap contract unless you have bodies,” Lewis-Wimbley said sarcastically.

To her point, she said it is difficult to show young adults that are alternative paths in life that do not need to include violence.

“It’s been hard to figure out how to be a counter-message,” she said.

She also said without healthy relationships in one’s life, that person goes into survival mode.

“Folks not knowing their own value, how in the world will they see any value in you?” she asked.

“If you were a thing, I can kill a thing. We don’t have to tap into any emotion as long as you’re ‘othered.’ And if we don’t know what a healthy relationship looks like, everybody’s an ‘other,’” Lewis- Wimbley continued.

Wallace said she takes issue with cases of children getting shot and killed by law enforcement, and that awareness of those instances is important. She also said she takes issue with the culture of “no snitching.”

Wallace continues to turn to her faith. She said she wants to help families who have lost loved ones to gun violence and other tragedies. She can be reached at the Jon Buckley Memorial Facebook page.