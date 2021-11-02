How organizations came together to help those displaced in Glen Oak Tower fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire that erupted in the Glen Oak Tower in Peoria displaced 35 residents on Monday.

An estimate of 35 residents are still unable to go back to their apartments on Tuesday, according to Glen Oak Tower Property Manager Tammy Shock.

Shock said there are three residents who are currently being hospitalized.

The American Red Cross in Peoria provided snacks, water, and meals for the 130 residents displaced on Monday, while the Salvation Army’s Emergency Disaster Services Team served lunch provided by the Red Cross.

Drew Brown, marketing coordinator for the American Red Cross, said the volunteers help situations like this one, knowing that any outcome is possible. While no disaster is the same, Brown said their goal is to help those who need it.

Brown said she hopes the tenants are able to get back on their feet as soon as possible.

“People just feel so gracious that people come together to help people in need, and that’s the spirit of Central Illinois that we noticed. [There are] so many different organizations, but we have a common mission of helping people in need,” Brown said.

The Peoria Civic Center opened its doors to the 130 residents displaced yesterday until it was safe for them to go back to the tower.

Along with serving lunch, the Salvation Army also gave blankets and coffee to the displaced residents, as well as providing them with care bears. While the bears are usually geared towards children facing crisis’, the Salvation Army knew the residents needed comfort too, said Sam Amick, director of the Salvation Army’s Emergency Disaster Services Team.

Personal protective items, such as hand sanitizer, were also given to the tenants.