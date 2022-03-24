PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Just one month after Russia invaded Ukraine, local farming experts expressed how the disruption of grain, fertilizer, and energy supplies and exports hurts the business as a whole.

Thursday, the Peoria County Farm Bureau hosted the Food, Fuels, and Feed Outlook, and this year, the discussion focused on exports.

“The situation is pretty unclear, honestly,” said Collin Watters, the director of exports and logistics for IL corn. “Just in the global market, it’s really riled things up. So there’s been a lot of volatility in agricultural markets, in commodity markets, but there’s also a lot of concern about fertilizers, too.”

Watters said Ukraine, Russia, and Belarus are the world’s biggest fertilizer manufacturers, and with the Russian invasion, that manufacturing is disrupted.

Despite the lack of fertilizers, Watters said wheat is the most volatile commodity market, but corn and soy are following suit.

“The entire agricultural commodity complex is very volatile right now,” Watters said.

The farming community is concerned about Ukraine’s crop output right now, Watters said, considering the biggest corn-growing regions in Ukraine are in war zones.

This means the US might have to increase exports to meet new demand from countries that typically rely on Ukraine, the “breadbasket of Europe.”

“We will probably see an increase in exports this year,” Watters said.

Watters said he is optimistic the Midwest will have a good corn crop this year, but he cautioned that rising input prices, like fuel for field vehicles, are hurting local farmers.

He said while demand is high right now, if prices continue to increase and the product prices go up, “we could see demand destruction.”

He said farmers will have to measure their margins and risk, and it will be difficult. This is important to pay attention to because corn exports directly affect Central Illinois’ economy, Watters said.

American Soybean Association Spokesperson Stan Born was the event’s first speaker. He is also a farmer of 11 years.

He said Illinois is the top soybean-growing state, and six out of every 10 rows of soybeans are exported.

He also said Biden’s infrastructure bill is so important when it comes to soybean exports, as they are the “protein” component in livestock feed. While soybean meal is used to feed livestock, soybean oil is used primarily for human consumption.